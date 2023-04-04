The recent school shootings at East High School and again March 27 in Nashville, as well as the letter in The Mountain Mail regarding SROs (school Resource officers), prompted me to reflect on my many years of teaching high school in Denver and Aurora.
Having taught at East High for several years, then 10 years each at Eaglecrest and Grandview High Schools in Cherry Creek, I remember many of the SROs and security guards during my time at these schools. They were friends and allies for kids and adults.
In the post-Columbine era, the SRO was usually the first to greet us when we walked into the building. I remember a generous spirit of support and how they all enjoyed being around kids; SROs served as more than a presence policing the building. We knew each other by name.
One student proudly told Howard, (security guard), that he was cast in a speaking role in the school play that I was directing. I can remember Howard proudly relaying this news back to me. It was a gentle reminder of how fragile, important and how precious each of our students are. Our SROs attended performances, games, graduations, dances and more. They were part of the school community.
There were no SROs at the schools where these most recent shootings occurred. Who can say if the outcomes had been different if there had been resource officers on site the day of these shootings?
What is clear is that America’s schools continue to be the targets for the unresolved rage of those struggling with mental health issues who turn into school shooters. These are people that need to be protected from having access to firearms, for the safety of all.
The historic loss of life in U.S. school shootings and the failure of our government to pass laws to keep guns out of the hands of those who will use them with intent to kill are two prime reasons to continue having SROs in our school buildings. It’s the very least we can do toward keeping our school communities safe.