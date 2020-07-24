Bill Murphy: a decent person, a class act, a dedicated newsman
Bill Murphy, the owner of KVRH Radio and its affiliated stations from 1959 to 2000, died Tuesday.
Mr. Murphy was a decent person, he was a class act and he was a dedicated newsman.
When he and Mary Ellen moved with their family to Salida in 1959, it was a different era in broadcasting. Small town radio stations were typically deeply embedded in their communities, which was certainly the case with the Murphys, Salida and Chaffee County.
In a few short years as station owner, Mr. Murphy earned the respect of the communities he served. This was in no small part because he brought fairness, honesty and decency to his role as station owner. As a person he had and showed compassion for those in the news, especially for those involved in difficult stories.
He was also loyal to those on his team with whom he worked over the years, folks like Mary Purdy, G.G. Mills and Charles Darwin, now all but forgotten with time’s passage who were key players in the community in the 70s, 80s and 90s.
In everything he did Mr. Murphy was a class act, whether gathering the news, competing for advertising with this newspaper or in the community, at Rotary, Alpine Orchestra or whatever it was he was involved in. At the same time he was always friendly and quick to smile, laugh and point to the humorous side of things.
Bill Murphy was a dedicated newsman, who valued the news and what it means to a community and to democracy. He and his team covered the news fairly and accurately, and did not back off of covering tough stories or subjects while also providing air time for softer subjects, for clubs, churches and other organizations.
For years KRVH carried “Party Line,” a talk show featuring invited guests discussing contemporary and at times difficult issues and controversial subjects.
This was Bill Murphy: appreciated, respected and loved by those fortunate to know him, to have him as a part of their community.
Condolences to the Murphy family.
Consider sources
Chaffee County coronavirus cases exploded over the past two weeks with the outbreak at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex. Total county cases as of Thursday total 227, almost double the number of two weeks ago when cases totaled 124.
The sudden jump in numbers prompted Gov. Jared Polis to state the county may have to tighten up restrictions.
Before the governor issues any new orders affecting the county, however, it’s important to note that most of the cases are coming from just two sources, BVCC and Columbine Manor.
The prison outbreak now totals 137, including 132 inmates and five staff. Cases at the care center come to 56 – 44 residents and 12 staff.
This means that the number of virus cases coming from the community is 34, or about 15 percent of total county cases.
When considering putting additional restrictions in place in the county because of increasing virus cases, as the governor suggests, it’s crucial that the source of cases be considered.
With 85 percent of cases coming from just two sources, there does not appear to be justification for adding new county-wide restrictions at this time.
— MJB