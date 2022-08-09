I am an experienced voter of 90 and have never missed voting in an election, at least as far as I can remember. This statement could be questioned due to my advanced memory! For over 50 years I was a born and bred Republican (until I moved out West), and now I am a registered Democrat and proud of it.
I am voting for P.T. Wood for county commissioner because I think that he is the right man for the job. He has the experience of having lived in Chaffee County for many years, owned a business here and has been involved and important in the politics of our area for a long time. Being on the county Planning Commission makes him even more valuable.