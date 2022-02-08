Dear Editor:
Why is my new property tax bill so high? Education. Two-thirds of my property taxes go toward education. What do I get in return? Complaints. A 2021 Colorado State of Education report says teachers are underpaid.
If money is so scarce, why is the school district paying for Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo’s legal defense? Salida School District’s accounts payable check register for Oct. 4 has a $2,000 payment to “Law Office of Riley Selleck.”
Did the Salida school board secretly approve paying for Trujillo’s defense?
The press ignored that Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo was in court last week facing four charges: harboring a minor, obstructing the police, obstructing a government operation and official misconduct. His attorney stated there were previous incidents involving students in crisis and police, which did not have positive outcomes. Selleck said it was these incidents that led to Trujillo’s behavior on Sept. 23.
How can previous incidents excuse Trujillo from his alleged crimes on Sept. 23?
And why was the public never informed when these incidents happened? These are public schools. We pay for them. We have a right to know.
It’s clear from the police report and the city’s school incident assessment that the district’s action followed a controversial disciplinarian approach called “restorative justice,” wherein the school prefers to keep students in crisis at school, out of police custody and offer discipline through a series of counseling and other measures. Is implementing this policy anywhere in the district’s written emergency protocols, or do they just make it up as they go along?
A 15-year-old accused of shooting four of his classmates in Oxford, Michigan, in November was disciplined with this same controversial restorative justice approach. According to the Dec. 3 article in the Daily Wire:
A teacher found a note on (the alleged shooter’s) desk that read the following: “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.” In another section of the note was a drawing of a bullet with words: “Blood everywhere” and a person who appeared to have been shot and bleeding.
The note also read “my life is useless” and “the world is dead.”
The result of that note was a meeting with parents, school officials and (the alleged shooter’s) that morning. The counselor took the drawings, but most of the context above was scratched out.
Accordingly, “on the meeting, the (parents) were shown the drawing and advised to get their son into counseling within 24 hours. The prosecutor said they did not ask (him) if he had his gun – which was in his backpack in this meeting.”
He remained in school, and the shootings occurred that same day. Had the boy been sent home instead of being coddled by restorative justice policies that tragic shooting rampage may never have happened.
Why are our educators experimenting with the safety of Salida’s children using restorative justice? The school board and superintendent are in hiding. They owe us an explanation.
Nancy Dominick,
Salida