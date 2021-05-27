Dear Editor:
The board of Chaffee County Hospitality Inc. would like to thank our community for its support of the men’s and women’s homeless shelters this past winter.
Each night from November through April, the shelters housed an average of six men and two women each night. In addition, we provided motel lodging for two families with children throughout most of the winter.
We could not have provided this much needed service without the generosity of many individuals, businesses, agencies, churches, funders and community organizations, which are truly too many to name. But we hold you in our hearts with the deepest gratitude, as do those who directly benefited from your liberality in terms of money and in-kind donations.
Financial donations totaled just over $80,000, most of which went to provide stipends for our intrepid night managers as well as for food, sleeping bags, motels, tents and other cold weather supplies. A special thanks goes to our night managers for their tireless service, and to the First Christian and United Methodist churches for hosting the men’s and women’s shelters.
One of the characteristics of great community is how well it cares for its most vulnerable people. By this measure Chaffee County has exhibited true greatness. The CCHI board members Tom Abbott, Brent Weiscamp, Mike Orrill, Bob Grether, Barbara Martinez, Amy Bingham, Jim Mundy, Dick Nystrom, Julie Polling and Mike Fay thank you for your past and ongoing support as we start to make plans for next winter’s shelter opening.
Mike Orrill for the Chaffee County
Hospitality Inc. board of directors