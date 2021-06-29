Dear Editor:
Allow me to reiterate our standing offer: If anyone, including Vince Phillips, has any questions about the transparency and financial management of the Chaffee Housing Trust, please contact me directly at read@chaffeehousing.org or call me at 719-239-1199. Our IRS form 990 is available upon request, and we’re happy to share our most recent financial review, including providing explanations of any line items.
I’ve made this offer twice before in this publication. Nobody has contacted me, including Mr. Phillips.
Read McCulloch, executive director,
Chaffee Housing Trust