Dear Editor:
My family and I are volunteering to serve as points of contact and a winter clothing drop-off location on behalf of the Navajo and Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund.
From now through the end of the year we invite you to bring your gently used, or new, laundered jackets, sweaters, blankets, hats, scarves, mittens, thermals, boots and socks to be sent down to Navajo and Hopi families in need.
We are seeking winter gear that works for youth in particular.
Drop off is in Salida and can be flexible. Please call ahead to 719-221-5249.
For more information see @navajohopicovid19relief on Instagram.
Happiest to you in the New Year.
Leah Underwood
Salida