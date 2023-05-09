Dear Editor:
In life we learn many things, especially when we are open to learning and researching.
I’ve learned many people seem to hear what they want to hear and see what they want to see.
A lot of judgmental comments and misconceptions are being made regarding the “Rosary Rally.”
Misinformation was also directed at the Catholic Church.
Interesting that these same people do not see these faults in themselves.
I’m amazed how “prayer” is changed to mean “book ban.”
Catholics believe in God, as do many other denominations.
A God who is “love.” As Christians, we are called to “love.”
We are made in the image of God because we can love, create and choose good.
The basic teaching of Catholicism is to know, love and serve God.
We believe all people should feel “love” and be “loved.” No matter who they are.
Like the saying goes, “love the sinner, hate the sin.” We are all sinners and need prayers and guidance.
Matthew 22:37-39 says “you shall love the Lord, your God, with all your heart, with all your soul and with all your mind.”
This is the greatest and first commandment. The second is “you shall love your neighbor as yourself.” As Christians we know God is the only “judge.”
Living in today’s world can be challenging. Many in society have taken God out of their lives.
Many young people are confused. Their life can be internal mental pain, confusion, turmoil, anxiety and chaos.
Subjecting them to information too young is detrimental to their well-being and will cause a domino effect into their future and society.
The Rosary Rally was about “prayer” and to bring awareness to the public about books of porn and perversion in our libraries and schools. This was accomplished.
Now parents and our community are made aware of what materials are out there.
Parents are the first teachers; they can decide what they want to expose their child to.
Have we become a society where ignorance is bliss?
Our world needs prayers and to know God’s love.
In Matthew 11:28-30 Jesus said, “Come to me all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest.
“Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am meek and humble of heart; and you will find rest for yourselves.
“For my yoke is easy, and my burden light.”
Patricia Ficek,
Salida