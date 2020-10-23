Dear Editor:
2020 has been a year of unexpected events requiring difficult decisions.
Here is an easy decision that will feel good: re-elect Keith Baker.
I’ve lived here for 32 years and know we are fortunate to have Baker ready to serve another term: dependable, experienced, quality decisions made for our future, a solid base during a time of change in our county.
Mr. Baker knows Chaffee County in many ways including through his former business The Trailhead, as a Buena Vista trustee and as executive director of the Friends of Browns Canyon before he became commissioner in 2016.
He hit the ground running when he was elected and hasn’t stopped.
He’s worked on many issues including: housing, homeless coalition, Envision, Chaffee Shuttle, comprehensive plan, public safety, public lands and is the legislative representative for Chaffee County.
He is accessible and a great listener which keeps him in touch as our county changes.
While his opponent poses for photo-ops with guns, Mr. Baker is busy working.
I know our second amendment rights are secure, it’s our county’s future I’m concerned about.
We need responsible decisions made by someone with feet on the ground.
We don’t need reactionary sideshows and threatening parades.
During this time of national chaos in politics and government, Baker is a calm port in the storm.
When you open your ballot and prepare to vote, Mr. Baker is working for us.
When you check his name, consider it your investment in the future of our county. Re-Elect Keith Baker for commissioner.
Louise Olsen-Marquez
Salida