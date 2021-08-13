Dear Editor:
The students and staff at the Early Childhood Center and Longfellow Elementary would like to give a big thank you to Safeway for their very generous donation of masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to support the safety of our students in the coming school year.
The safety of our students is the highest priority we have, and this support will help us ensure that every child stays safe.
Ilona Witty and Chuck McKenna on behalf of Salida Early Childhood Center and Longfellow Elementary School