Dear Editor:
This past summer while vacationing in Chaffee County we were hiking one of our favorite tails in the area – Brown’s Creek Waterfall – when my wife fell and shattered her hip.
Shortly after calling 911, the Chaffee County Search and Rescue Team began to arrive.
In all, more than 20 individuals showed up. These highly trained rescuers immediately took over, began medicating her to relieve some of her pain and made a rescue plan.
Since there was no place for a helicopter retrieval, she was placed in a trail wheel, a rescue transport system consisting of a metal basket that was attached to a large tire.
Slowly and carefully they rolled her 1 mile down to the trailhead where an ambulance was waiting to take her to the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
We are writing this to commend all those fine folks involved.
The rescue team that brought her down the Mountain were outstanding experts. Very serious about their mission – very experienced, efficient and extremely comforting to my wife.
When she reached the ambulance Sergeant Plackner from Salida Sheriff’s Office greeted us to make sure we were being taken care of.
Once at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center we were warmly greeted and professionally assessed by the ER staff.
We then met with Dr. Steven Jones, the orthopedic physician who filled us in on the details of the hip replacement surgery which took place the next morning.
My wife spent 10 days at the hospital transitioning to the swing-bed rehabilitation unit.
All the staff at the hospital were very knowledgeable, pleasant and sincerely caring. Special thanks to Dr. Randal Villalovas for all his help and guidance.
Chaffee County residents are extremely lucky to have both the very responsive Search and Rescue volunteer team and such a professional hospital with competent staff, quality treatment and a first-rate facility.
We want to give a huge thank you to everyone involved. You are the best.
And good news – my wife is back walking further and getting stronger every day. Thank you Chaffee County.
Dave and Jani Kuker
Oro Valley, Arizona
and former residens of Nathrop