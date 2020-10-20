Dear Editor:
We would like to extend our sincere gratitude and thanks to Mayor P.T. Wood, Salida City Council, Drew Nelson, Salida Business Alliance and city officials who were responsible for turning F Street into a pedestrian use walkway.
This year has been full of uncertainty for our businesses and community members, but how fortunate we are to have representatives take initiative and help us tread through the unchartered waters of 2020.
With talking to others, we truly are lucky to have this leadership, keeping our community thriving and safe.
We have been an F Street business for close to a decade and seen, first hand, the benefits of the street closure.
It is safer, quieter and gives our downtown district a vibrant feel.
A special thanks to Michael Varnum and Ken Brandon for organizing many of Salida’s artists to decorate the cement barriers.
We feel it added more energy and made our creative district come alive.
Going forward, we hope to see the closure made permanent and the space made more beautiful for our residents and tourists to enjoy.
It’s an exciting look into the future of downtown Salida and what it could feel like with an optimistic mindset and a little adaptability.
Thank you Salida for supporting, not only us, but our entire community.
We are truly fortunate and blessed to have a business in such a caring, loving town.
From the bottom of our hearts,
You rock.
Nikki Manes and
Johnna Baughman,
Eye Candy Art and Treasure