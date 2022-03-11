Dear Editor:
President Joe Biden and the Democrats are weak and ineffective.
Russian President Putin only knows and respects strength and power.
Putin is very small in mind and stature.
One way to deal with Putin is to smash him in his mouth and knock his teeth down his commie throat.
The most effective way to deal with Putin is to have the Russian people turn against him and get rid of him themselves – i.e., a revolution.
But then who replaces him? Like a lyric in a rock ’n’ roll song by a legendary rock band: “Meet the new boss – same as the old boss.” We won’t get fooled again by The Who.
Thomas A. Kaercher,
Salida