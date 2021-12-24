Dear Editor:
The Veterans’ Supper Committee of the Elks would like to take this opportunity to thank all who helped with this year’s supper.
Donations from Mon-Ark Shrine Club, Don and Beth Jehle, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, The Mountain Mail and LaGree’s were much appreciated.
Thank you to the Elks for the use of their facility and the Elk officers and members and their families who helped set up, serve and clean up.
A special thank you to Gretchen Smith, a Florida Elk, who is always available to help, and Gold Star mother Georgia McNabb. Thank you, Jeanne Pugh, for the delicious cupcakes.
Not sure if this is everyone, but if we missed you it is not intentional and we appreciate all who came to help for this special supper: India, LaRae, Sabrina, J.R. Latimer, Dwight, Brenda, Brandi, Sue, Brandon, Desirae, Rayann, Emma, Georgia, Gretchen, Eddy, Yogi, Val and Andrew.
Thank you for coming and letting us say thank you to all who have served our country and the families who stand by them. It was our great pleasure to do this dinner again.
Carl and Karen Hasselbrink,
Salida