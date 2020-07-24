Dear Editor:
Many of our countrymen and countrywomen share an ingrained disdain for expert, intellectual and scientific knowledge.
This disdain has characterized significant numbers in the USA from its very founding.
Consequently, many of us easily fall prey to truthiness, demagoguery, and outright inaccuracies. And even worse, many live in an echo chamber that feeds back what they want to believe, despite clear evidence to the contrary.
The words oligarchy and plutocracy are accurate, concise descriptors of our current political system, and all of us should understand their meanings.
The word oligarch seems to appear most frequently in descriptions of a wealthy, powerful few individuals in Russia. And yet, it equally characterizes the wealthy, powerful few individuals who hold greatest sway with our own government.
This small number of fabulously wealthy individuals and leaders of large corporations, oligarchs, can pay extravagant fees to an enormous number of professional Washington, DC lobbyists to do their bidding.
Further, through campaign support to our senators and representatives, this moneyed elite ensures access to and inordinate influence over all levels of government.
And during the past forty years, these plutocrats, have succeeded not only in modifying U.S. law and policy to their own advantage, but also in coordinating misleading messages to the American public.
We have been subjected to a constant drumbeat of misinformation, of inaccurate inuendo, and of divisive emotional disruption.
We have been intentionally distracted from the most important characteristics of our republic – cooperation, tolerance, community, generosity and compromise, to name a few.
If we are to preserve our democracy, we must practice honesty, responsibility, empathy, fairness, respect and compassion, and we must demand the same of our leaders. It is time to honestly assess the strengths and weaknesses of our country, to understand that we cannot stand alone, and that we must interrupt the current reign of oligarchs in a raging plutocracy.
Simeon Thomas
Salida