Dear Editor:
The city of Salida dishonored our proud veterans. What a shame it was when I read Friday’s Mountain Mail that the city of Salida decided to cancel the Memorial Day parade. I guess it’s more important to close part of F Street, sell a few hamburgers, maybe a T-shirt and get those almighty tax dollars from the tourist whom we put first anymore.
The mayor and the city council should walk through all the cemeteries in Chaffee County and apologize to all those veterans that have a American flag by their grave.
I’m the son of a deceased World War II and a Korean veteran.
Stuart Hachmann
Salida