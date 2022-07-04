Dear Editor:
The proposal by Salida City Council to put to ballot an increase in annual fees for short-term rentals from $270 to $5,000 is preposterous, punitive and wrongheaded.
Short-term rentals are the low-hanging fruit that’s been vilified as the cause of our housing crisis (price and availability – all types) by our elected and non-elected officials in search of a scapegoat other than the onerous regulatory policies and fee structure we currently endure.
Between “system development fees” (water/sewer taps et al), open space fees, inclusionary housing fees/requirements and school fees, a multifamily builder can face in excess of $50,000 in expenses (per unit) before turning over a shovel of dirt.
Want to make housing more affordable? Get rid of the fees. No such fees exist in most cities across Colorado; why do we burden our housing stocks so horrendously? Add to this the extreme difficulty of getting building plans approved through an engineer hired by the city and paid for by the developer, who has no incentive to find solutions and all the incentive to create or find problems (that’s how they get paid), and it’s the perfect scenario for slow construction and expensive homes.
Reduction of regulatory burden is rarely seen from any governing body since it means relinquishing power. Our city council should not be proposing ballot issues crafted to “solve” a problem of their own creation. If short-term rentals are such an evil force, then the people will refer it to a vote. I’ve seen no such movement afoot.
Our city owns over 100 acres of prime development land in Vandaveer Ranch. I’ve proposed, a number of times, a public-private partnership to create affordable housing on that parcel. Apparently council can’t agree on a way forward so nothing will happen while the problem worsens.
I have faith that Salidans are clear-eyed and sane and will reject this misguided solution and push for the regulatory reform that’s needed to diminish our housing crisis.
Walt Harder,
Harder Real Estate and Development,
Salida