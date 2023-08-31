Dear Editor:
The board of Elevating Readers Together would like to thank the generous sponsors who have helped bring free book vending machines to Longfellow Elementary, Salida Middle School and Salida High School.
Since its founding in March 2022, Elevating Readers Together has been engaged in fundraising and grant writing to purchase these book vending machines and keep them stocked with a diverse selection of quality literature, appropriate to each school’s student body.
We would like to thank community members who have contributed at the Farmers Market, Salida Soup or elsewhere, and especially recognize the following people and organizations for their generosity: Kate Woolman State Farm Agency, Chaffee County Community Foundation, Monarch Community Outreach, Kaleidoscope Toys, High Country Bank, Salida Sunrise Rotary, Oveja Negra, Fun Street Family Arcade, Su Casa Furniture & Sleep Shop, Salida Mountain Sports, Pizza Rio and HHSB Family Fund.
We installed our first machine in January at Longfellow Elementary School and distributed 343 books through the machine. The vending machines debuted at SMS and SHS at the beginning of the academic year. The SHS machine spent the summer on loan to Salida Regional Library for the summer reading program. We hope you had a chance to check it out. Our goal is to distribute close to 2,500 books this school year through our machines, and everyone is invited to contribute.
To contribute or learn more about our organization, please visit ElevatingReaders.com or email us at hello@elevatingreaders.com.
Elevating Readers Together board: Deb Bass O'Brien, Jess Smith, Joel Atkins, Tanya Stewart, Patrick Regan, Joel McBride, Maggie Niemann and Julia Makowski