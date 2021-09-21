Dear Editor:
As the 2021 golf season wraps up the Salida Women’s Golf Association (SWGA) would like to send out a heartfelt “Thank you” to our sponsors, the golfers and small businesses from our wonderful small town community who have supported us. All of you have generously donated your time, energy and products to support us and our season.
The morning 18-hole and nine-hole players along with the evening nine-hole players will end the season on Sept. 29. The end-of-season celebration will happen Oct. 8, and we look forward to recapping the players and highlights from 2021.
Please amplify our appreciation to everyone who made the 2021 season a success by frequenting our local small businesses often.
“As you walk down the fairway of life you must smell the roses, for you only get to play one round” – Ben Hogan.
Our thanks to:
Dow Stewart, course pro, Mike Springs and the greens crew and The Gallery at Salida Golf Club and staff.
Hole sponsors: Sears Hometown, Salida – Mandy Struna, Gore Range Group – Maureen Schultz, Salida Auto Sales – Cathi Rich, State Farm – Kate Woolman, Bliss Realty of Central Colorado, Pizza Rio, Legends Kitchen & Bath, The Gallery at Salida Golf Club, Ron Mazzeo Architect, Pursell Manufacturing, eCakery – Edna Cardell, A+ Glass, CJ & Company, High Country Bank, Salida Ace Hardware and Legacy Properties of Colorado – David Martin.
Hole-in-one sponsors: Pinon Real Estate Group – Janine Marr and Sam and Debbie Johnson.
Gift basket donations: Shirley Dominick, Encore Esthetics & Salon – Monica Billman, CJ & Company, Jessica’s Grooming, Kelly Wharry & SWGA, Dick and June Nakamura, Becky Cookson, Diana MacDonald, Beekeeper’s Honey Boutique, Living Wellness – Debbie Cassidy, Pursell Manufacturing, Saw-Squatch – Ben Quintana, Penny Matthies of Legends Kitchen & Bath, Krivanek Jewelers, Tami Smith and Mountain Phoenix Coffee.
Golf course gift certificates: Hollydot Golf Course, Devil’s Thumb Golf Course, Cobble Creek Golf Club, Trinidad Golf Course, Rio Grande Golf Club, Salida Golf Club and Rifle Creek Golf Course.
The Cart Guys: Sam Johnson, Wade Wharry, Gus Argys and Kent Cookson.
Calcutta Crew: Eddie Alloy, auctioneer; Walt Wharry; Gus Argys; and Kent Cookson.
