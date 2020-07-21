Dear Editor:
Friday’s Guest Opinion covered all the reasons to oppose the Aspire Tour development. I also oppose the proposed campground.
My concern is about the private water section of Aspire Tours and a possible repeat of incidents I witnessed in 2017-18 at a campground beside our Gold Medal river north of Fisherman’s Bridge accessed by CR 301.
Eighteen dry campsites were within feet of the steep bank, one porta-potty; camp host for maintenance; one half mile of private water east side; and on the west side, residential private property to part-time out of state owners.
I was caretaker to one of the homes so I saw a lot.
Urinating in the river, all ages male, female. All ages, dumping dirty dish washing water, washing dirty dishes and clothes with soap in the river.
Fishers fishing and flipping spent filtered butts into the river. Kids and some adults pulling up rocks from the banks and tossing into the current degrading the fragile slopes. “Who cares – not my river!”
Trash – candy wrappers, chip bags, sandwich baggies, pop, beer cans, bottles, foam cups (1,000 year type) miles of tangled fish and duck-killing fishing line, bobber, hooks, attached and loose, lures, bait jars, partly eaten food, bread crumbs for the wild ducks, all at the water’s edge ready to float down polluting your river.
Yes, I cleaned it up.
Human waste and toilet paper in the riverbank willows where deer are born, fox reside and fish rest.
Dogs running off leash in the river with their owner.
Kids, some toddler size dapping toes, older, wading in the danger zone of swift water without supervision.
Fish caught for fun, left to die on the bank since they were not gutted.
All these doings could not happen on just one side, so cross over to the private side and do the same thing, pre-teens and teens, dogs back and forth swimming, eating in the current, no life vests. Never saw host explain the rules or regulations.
Even with their mile of private water, that will not be enough to contain the summer throes of campers doing the same things I witnessed, over and over. Spilling outside the private confine into Big Bend, Dil Lease and beyond.
Just human drive to get it all.
Not saying all campers do what I’ve noted. There are many responsible campers out there. Among them are the other kind who just don’t care, and do whatever they want. Aspire Tours looks to be courting “the other kind” mentality.
You think planning and zoning will monitor the banks for violations? Trespassing past the center of the river if they don’t own all the river? Citations? Does planning and zoning care about the fishery? River wildlife habitat?
Consider all the local efforts, thousands of hours, hard work, time invested. To Aspire Tours it’s just water and money.
Fish or not, recreate or not, I urge you to oppose and deny.
Send Aspire Tours away, away from Chaffee County.
Michael C. Harrington
Salida