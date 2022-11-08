It is that wonderful time of the year again when we turn our attention to focusing on loved ones and to those in the community in need of that little extra love and support during the holiday season.
I wanted to take the time to update the community on Heart of the Community Christmas Drive, a program I started four years ago as a junior at Salida High School.
Our original plan this season was to switch over our leadership to student council, but due to staffing changes (and a maternity leave) at SHS, we decided to push it off until next year. We were thinking of just postponing the program until the transition was complete and we could resume our student-led volunteering and fundraising activities, but due to the pandemic, we have even more families that need Christmas help this year.
Because of this, we still want to provide gifts to our families but without our normal means of raising funds through service hours and sponsors, we are looking to the community to help bridge our gift drive efforts through donations.
This year, we have received almost 90 gift requests, but our current budget caps out at 60 children. We need to raise at least another $1,500 to meet the full need. We have created a GoFundMe for fundraising and any donations are greatly appreciated. You can search “Heart of the Community Christmas Drive” directly on GoFundMe’s website or you can type in this link https://gofund.me/f1a1734b.
We are looking forward to getting the program back on its normal track next year, but we are grateful for the support during this transition year. We want to ensure that every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning and thank you in advance for your support in making that happen.