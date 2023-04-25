Dear Editor:
“Don’t impose beliefs on rest of us.”
That is the headline used for the latest Frank Waxman letter printed in the April 14 edition. The first three-quarters of the letter contained factual information about the development of an abortion drug and indicating it is approved for use by the FDA and safer than Tylenol. OK – no problems there.
After that, Mr. Waxman starts imposing his beliefs on the rest of us and thus not practicing what he preaches. There is no controversy on the safety of the drug mifepristone, but there certainly is controversy on the use of it. It is not just “ultra-conservative Christian zealots” who have concerns about this drug, and it of course it has nothing to do with “safety.” It is used in more than half of U.S. abortions and Frank proudly points out that it has been used safely millions of times.
I would say that the real tragedy is that it is used safely millions of times. Abortion shouldn’t be as easy as taking Tylenol. Whether or not you think an abortion causes the end of a human life, a fetus or merely “human tissue,” it is a tragedy nonetheless. It seems like there should be recognition that the real problem is why there are so many unwanted pregnancies and the consequences thereof.
Most people including myself don’t want abortion banned – especially for medical reasons for baby or mother, rapes and such, but there certainly are other approaches worth discussing for more typical cases. Using scare tactics that the zealots are next going to ban vaccines or contraceptives is purely a scare tactic as it will never happen and is a diversionary straw man argument.
Waxman’s personal beliefs are that Christians have it all wrong. I contend that most debate about abortion – like most other emotionally charged social issues – has little to do with religion, gender, class, race, etc. This attitude of “I’m right and you’re wrong” and then using examples of only the extreme political or behavioral ends of the spectrum does not solve any social issue but rather just charges up the emotions even more.
Stuart Allen,
Salida