Dear Editor:
Why would the Salida building code allow the three-story modern structure at Second and H streets (236-242 H St. and the building next to it)? It does not fit in, looks out of place and towers over the houses and buildings next to it.
Did we forget that Salida is home to the largest historical district in Colorado? Tourists visit because Salida is in a quaint, beautiful, mountain town. You can find art, river rafting, mountain biking, etc. in any other Colorado mountain town. Every year, more modern structures are built in the downtown area. It is baffling as Salida gets most of its revenues from tourism. If Salida continues to allow these structures, then we can look forward to more houses being scrapped and destroying the historical significance of the town of Salida.
It won't happen overnight, but Salida is well on its way to destroying what sets it apart from other mountain destinations. It reminds me of a Joni Mitchell song with a small revision. "You paved paradise with the largest structures that would fit on a lot.”
Modern and three-story residential and commercial buildings have their place. Salida residents need to ask if we are willing to risk our tourism dollars that will eventually dwindle because Salida is no longer a romantic, quaint historical town. These structures are not allowed in other cities and towns because they shade the smaller homes next to them. (Refer to Boulder) #shortsighted, #detrimental to Salida economic health, #only benefits a few #irreversible, negligent bad city planning.
Barbara White,
Salida