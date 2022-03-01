Dear Editor:
Salida has a rich and wonderful music scene. I have lived full time in my home on West Second Street, four blocks west of Salida’s downtown area, for 19 years.
I was rarely bothered by the loudness of any of our outdoor music venues until last summer, when the volume was much louder on a regular basis than in years past. The volume increase was very intrusive and made it very unpleasant to sit in my backyard on summer evenings.
I have no issue with the number of nights the music is played but am very upset at the increased volume of the music. To compare Salida to Nashville for setting our volume limit is very misguided. Nashville, with its amplified music limit at 85 decibels, is a large city with a population close to 1.3 million and a very large downtown district.
Salida is much smaller with a population under 6,000 and with residential areas very close to the downtown district. Much better comparisons would be: Crested Butte, with a volume limit of 60 decibels; Aspen, with a 65-decibel limit; and Breckenridge, with a 70-decibel limit.
Kay Litz,
Salida