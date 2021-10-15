Dear Editor:
I am writing to let the community know that the winter shelters for those who are homeless are scheduled to open on Nov. 1. As a member of the Chaffee County Hospitality Inc. board, I am thrilled that we are able to operate two shelters in Salida during the coldest months of the year.
This year the men’s shelter will be at the First Christian Church and the women’s shelter will be at the United Methodist Church. They will be open from 8:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. every night from Nov. 1-April 30. We are so grateful to these two congregations for opening their buildings for this important service.
We are looking to hire several night supervisors to watch over the shelters and are reaching out to the community to help us get the word out. Compensation will be $150/night. Please spread the word, and if you or someone you know is interested, please contact Brent Wiescamp at 719-539-2388 or pastorfccsalida@gmail.com.
Barbara Martinez,
Chaffee County Hospitality Inc.