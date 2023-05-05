Money talks – $787,500,000 to be exact. This is the amount that Fox Corporation has to pay Dominion Voting Systems for Fox lies about Dominion machines changing Trump votes to Biden votes. If you believed that, you were lied to. In a defamation lawsuit, that is how money talks.
Rather than go to trial and have their TV personalities testify that they lied night after night, Fox (Rupert Murdoch) settled for this gargantuan sum of money.
Murdoch said this about those years of lies, “We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false.” I would have liked a much stronger mea culpa, but almost a billion dollars is a pretty strong penalty to pay for lying to the American people.
Oh, and Tucker Carlson being fired within a week of the settlement speaks loudly as well.
Speaking of false statements, in a recent letter to the editor Bret Collyer stated that the QAnon shaman, Jacob Chansley, was released from federal prison due to exculpatory evidence.
Really? I didn’t know that. So I googled the shaman. Within about a minute and a half I found the truth. According to NPR, CBS, etc., Chansley was released from federal prison because he was a good boy, but he was released to a halfway house. No exculpatory evidence.
This delusional man will for the rest of his days be a convicted felon. In some states, he will not be allowed to vote. On any job application, financial application or any other entity that requires it, he will have to answer “yes” when asked if he has ever been convicted of a crime.
Personally, I believe that if you did the crime and did the time, you should return to society and not be faced with discrimination. But we all know that is not the way the world works.
So far, about 500 insurrectionists are now convicted criminals and will face the same fate as Chansley, their lives forever changed because they were lied to.
Shame on the Fox Corporation for those lies and all others who make false statements. And shame on you if you believe them.