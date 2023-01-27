One of the things we all enjoy about living in Salida is how people help each other in times of need. For almost three years, the Salida United Methodist Church, in partnership with the First Presbyterian Church, has done just that.
Every Monday and Thursday afternoon, the Methodist Church opens its doors to those experiencing homelessness to use the church’s shower facilities. Since they have started this service, they have provided thousands of showers to nearly 200 different individuals. Some of these are locals who use the showers regularly, and some are just passing through, but they all say the same thing: “Thank you! This helps us feel human again.”
This is such a simple way to serve those in need, and many thanks to the Methodist and Presbyterian churches for the practical way they demonstrate compassion.
We are looking for a few more volunteers to help supervise the showers. The responsibilities are quite simple and the schedule is very flexible. Those who are interested or have questions, please contact Mike Orrill at 719-221-5418 or michael.orrill.2@gmail.com. Thank you.