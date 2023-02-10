Specifically, how does this article support your newspaper’s continued apparent disgust with President Biden and what you have claimed are his failures managing our local gasoline prices.
The headline reads: “Exxon posts record $56bn profit for 2022 in historic high for western oil industry.” “Company took home about $6.3m an hour last year as oil majors expected to break their own annual records.”
Is this fake news? It looks real. Reading this, it’s visible (and verifiable) news to everyone that Exxon and other “American” gas and oil companies are doing “record-breaking” well, isn’t it? Isn’t it also quite apparent that these American gas companies are profiting “very” well, at America’s expense – yours and mine, at the gas pump, every day?
Is this President Biden’s fault that they do this? Please, how does this support your “take” on American gas prices? Please share how this news supports your complaints that government is the enemy of our tax-subsidized American oil production corporations. Unsupported, lazy editorials are very frustrating and hard to understand, so I’m curious.
Oh, and … I wonder if Exxon will pay their fair share of state and federal taxes on this bounty – just like you and I are required to do on our “record” annual incomes, and that we do pay each year. What is your guess on this?
This is an important “small town” newspaper. I wish it could be used to bring our community together and not to drive us further apart. Providing substantiated opinions, based on information we all can see and share, is an honest way to do this. Doing this would be a way to provide constructive, even if controversial opinions for us to read and reasonably think about.