Dear Editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Abby Jefferson for Salida school board.
Abby grew up in Salida and attended the Salida schools. She is a devoted mother of four children and cares deeply about Salida and our schools and is dedicated to the safety, proper education and care of all children.
Her focus is and will be serving to the benefit of the Salida school system to enable children to succeed and thrive today and in the future.
I have worked with Abby on projects in the past and have found her to be hardworking, thoughtful and a wonderful problem solver. She is a good listener and a pleasure to work with.
I believe Abby to be the best choice for this position and hope that you will join me in supporting Abby Jefferson for Salida district school board.
Joanie Padoven,
Salida