Dear Editor:
To the good people of Salida:
On Aug. 14, you dedicated the beautiful gardens adjacent to City Hall in memory of our sister, Sonia Walter. We, her family, were so honored to be able to attend.
The community gardens, heritage fruit trees and composting area are a powerful tribute to Sonia, with the intention of educating young people about how food is grown, feeding people in need, returning nutrients to the earth and enabling multiple community organizations to work together in these efforts. If she was still with us, she would joyfully be digging in the soil with her community.
The meditation garden is also so representative of Sonia, who was a person who sought refuge and solitude in the beauty of the natural world. As the plantings mature, they will enclose that serene place.
Thank you too to the Salida Sunrise Rotary Club for the beautiful bench and plaque.
The painting of the arbor will be treasured by the family now and in the future.
Once again, you have filled our hearts, comforted us in our loss and created a vibrant, useful and beautiful space that the community can enjoy and that we can visit upon our return to Salida.
Sharon and Kevin Milliken,
David and Lora Walter,
John and Pam Walter,
Fred and Dianna Walter