Dear Editor:
On March 12, Mountain Mail Managing Editor Paul Goetz wrote about a reader’s concern that editorial letters were shared prior to publication.
I share that suspicion.
I submitted a letter to the Mountain Mail 11:41 a.m., Oct. 14. I retracted that letter after an article appeared in the Oct. 16 Mountain Mail.
In that article Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell seemingly answered all of my questions.
“I have concerns about vote counting in Chaffee County. According to Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell, Oct. 9 Mountain Mail: “When voters get their mail ballot, it’s election day for them,” Mitchell said. “If they get them in as soon as possible, it helps us out.
“We’d like to post the first (unofficial) results around 7 p.m. (on election day).
“Getting ballots turned in early will also allow for time to remedy any problems.”
This implies the vote counting starts well before election day.
In the old days, votes were counted election day in the presence of election judges.
If ballots are now to be counted over a period of three weeks, are the election judges present every day?
Until recently, Clerk Mitchell was Vice Chairman of the Chaffee County Democrats-second in line to former Chairman Erin Kelley (current Salida City Clerk).
Isn’t it a clear conflict of interest for those responsible for counting the vote to be partisan officers in a political party?
Has the election judge system caught up to the changes introduced by mail-in voting?
What date does vote counting begin? Is counting ever performed after hours? Who counts the votes? Who monitors the count? Does the Clerk’s office ever count votes without supervision?”
I asked these questions before the election. Better to discuss now instead of fighting over the legitimacy of the vote afterward.
“It’s not the people who vote that count. It’s the people who count the votes.” Attributed to Joseph Stalin.
Did The Mountain Mail forward my letter to the Chaffee County Clerk’s office, then fast-track the Oct. 16 article in an effort to blunt my letter?
If so, a record of this collusion will exist. Paul Goetz has now admitted it would be wrong to do so.
I also just learned The Mountain Mail has refused to print a letter revealing possible election irregularities in the November 2020 Chaffee County election.
The Mountain Mail has also failed to report that the Chaffee County Clerk’s Office is under investigation by both the District Attorney and the Colorado Secretary of State.
Why is this not newsworthy?
I request that Merle Baranczyk and the Chaffee County Commissioners investigate whether collusion occurred between county officials and the press.
This must not consist of those under investigation simply denying the charges.
Anyone who would commit these acts would also lie about them.
Those with the power to investigate are highly motivated to find themselves and their organizations blameless.
Trust is impossible when those in power hold themselves to a lower standard. Perform an open investigation of this matter and prove me wrong.
Joe Biehner
Poncha Springs