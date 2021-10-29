Dear Editor:
I dropped my car off at Chaffee Tire Thursday after work for four brand-new tires. I went to pick up the car after work Friday, and when I went in I was happy because I had just been paid and could pay for them.
Then I was told that they had already been paid for by someone who wanted to do something nice for a healthcare worker. I was a bit shocked at first, then I started to cry, then I just wasn’t sure what to make of it.
I love my job at the hospital and I am happy to be a part of what goes on there. I wish I knew who you are so I could hug you and tell you how grateful I am at such a huge gesture of kindness, and I happened to be the blessed recipient. I don’t know how to say thank you. Justin let me hug him since I couldn’t hug you!
Please know how much your kindness means to me. It restores one’s faith in humanity to know there are people like you out there – still. Thank you so very much! You don’t know how much you helped me.
Kathy Domjanich,
Salida