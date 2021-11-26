Dear Editor:
Thank you, Chaffee County, for coming out to support A Church for our annual Ski Swap fundraiser this past Saturday. We are incredibly thankful for our community. Your donations supports our mini-grant program that assists community nonprofit groups.
If you have any questions about how you can help volunteer, donate or support any of our community programs, please contact Andrea at 312-607-6916 or check our web page at achurchsalida.org.
Thank you to all of our volunteers who came out to lend a hand organizing gear and making the event seamless.
A special thanks to Monarch Mountain ski resort and Salida Mountain Sports for your generous donations to our raffle. Rio Pizza, thank you for donating pizza for our volunteers. It is businesses like these that make this community an amazing place to live.
Sincerely,
Andrea Mossman, Sheree Beddingfield, Kurt Beddingfield
and the A Church board