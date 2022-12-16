On behalf of High Country Bank, I would like to extend my gratitude to the incredible community members that helped create a successful “Night of the Nutcracker.” We were thrilled to be able to help raise over $11,000 for Jane’s Place, honoring the late Jane Whitmer.
This event would not have been possible without the support of some key players. First, our Nutcracker sponsors who continue to give back to our community, and they have proven to be very creative too. Thank you to The Mixing Bowl, Salida Mountain Sports, Su Casa, Fun Street Family Arcade, Pinon Real Estate, Chill Ice Cream and the Boathouse, State Farm Kate Woolman’s office, Amicas, Salida Pharmacy and Fountain, Kaleidoscope Toys, First Colorado Land Office, and Yolo.
We also received additional support from Believe Dance Academy, the Salida Starlettes, Monarch Manufacturing, The Mountain Mail, Sweetie’s, the Biker and the Baker, and Sanctum Drawing School.
Thank you to our friends at the SteamPlant for their support with “Night of the Nutcracker,” and thank you to our community volunteers Kate McClelland, Zeke Wilcox and Jack Landry. Enormous thanks to Josh Valerio and Zack Zeiset for their artistic talent, helping create nutcrackers that we will see in Salida for years to come.
Thank you to Brian Sack for helping move nutcrackers all over Salida. Thank you to Sheila Veazey, Miki Hodge and Heather Gorby for helping to unravel the concept of “Night of the Nutcracker.”
We extend great appreciation to some integral partners. Ryan O’Brien helped take this idea to another level. Ryan’s generosity and creativity was invaluable.
Another person who was vital is Sarah Gartzman, Salida’s sweetest “Sugar Plum Fairy.” For months she worked on creating magic for all of us, and she certainly did. And thank you also to Rob, as it takes a team.
A big thank you to Aly Camerlo and the Believe Dance Academy and to Kindle Bustos and the Salida Starlettes for volunteering their time to help in making this event a success. You and your troupes give back to your community so generously.
Thank you to Cooper Hodge and 50 West Productions for countless hours of filming and editing so you could capture Jane and her project, perfectly.
Thank you to the Chaffee Housing Authority staff and board for believing that everyone should have a roof over their head.
Thank you to my friends at High Country Bank, the staff and the board for your help and support with this event and for continuing to give back to the community with all your heart.
And a big thank you to the friends and family of Jane Whitmer. This holiday season and every single day, let’s love like Jane, let’s spread joy like Jane, and let’s dance for Jane.
Niki Stotler, president/CEO,