Dear Editor:
On behalf of the Foodshed Alliance Board of Directors, and this season’s Salida and Buena Vista Farmers Market vendors, we would like to express our thanks for the incredible support we have received from the Chaffee County community.
From the beginning of the pandemic, we received detailed and direct communication and partnership with the municipalities of Salida and Buena Vista.
From Wano at Public Health, to Sara, Diesel and Will with Salida Rec, to Earl & Ben with the Town of Buena Vista, all exchanges have been with folks who genuinely care about this community and have been instrumental in our ability to continue the Farmers Markets this year.
Foodshed Alliance would also like to give thanks for the financial support we have received.
We would like to publicly thank the Chaffee County Department of Public Health, Chaffee County Community Foundation, Monarch Community Outreach, Moonlight Mondays and Soulcraft’s Crafts for a Cause.
We are thrilled to be utilizing most of these monies to fund Farmers Feed Chaffee, a new food program in partnership with Ark Valley Helping Hands.
Farmers Feed Chaffee provides fresh, local Farmers Market ingredients for distribution to older adults who are challenged to leave their homes to acquire nutrition.
This collaboration highlights each organization’s strongest assets and abilities. Alongside our purchases, we have passed through donations to Farmers Feed Chaffee from: Triangle Oasis, Palisade Peach Shack, Daisy’s Daughter and Don’t Go Nuts. Thank you for giving.
We have also received incredible organizational support from Joseph Teipel of Chaffee County Community Foundation.
We are participating in Chaffee County’s Food Cohort program, which is uniting many different organizations throughout the county who work in the food access arena.
His guidance and direction of the Community Foundation is a balm to our foodshed and wider community.
Foodshed Alliance has worked to create a safe environment for our vendors to continue their producer and maker lives, and consumers to continue their ability to support locally grown and made products.
We are thankful for this community, especially during this time, and are appreciative to our local farmers who are working tirelessly to sustain the bounty of this area.
The Farmers Markets will continue at Alpine Park, Saturdays, and Buena Vista’s South Main, Sundays, until early October.
We are still honoring SNAP purchases and the Double Up program offered through LiveWell Colorado.
We hope to see you there, socially distanced and fully masked. For more information, please contact info@foodshedalliance.com
Ally Jacobs, market manager
Leah Underwood, board of directors