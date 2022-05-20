Dear Editor:
Those who have consistently peddled the most destructive “misinformation” in the history of our government and worked to weaponize the institutions against their own people have finally gone too far. By many unforgivable miles, with their corporate buddies actively censoring their fellow citizens to help them win elections.
It’s no wonder why they are losing their minds over a freedom-loving, electric-car- and spaceship-building billionaire who made an investment to re-establish constitutionally sanctioned free speech. The left always vastly underestimates the American people and won’t be forgiven for trying to enslave and constantly insulting the American people.
It comes as no surprise as the “legacy media” goes down in flames, due to its obvious, long-standing political bias and dishonesty. Any government that has to establish a “ministry of truth” by any name has lost the hearts and minds of its own people. The very crowd that is bullying people into believing “men can get pregnant” is going to judge what qualifies as “misinformation.” It would be laughable if it wasn’t so dangerous.
As to the “granddaddy” of all propaganda projects, aptly known as “The Big Lie” that the election was stolen from Trump. Actual proof of this fact is hiding in plain sight. Liberal media hacks, colluding with Big-Tech lied and obstructed the truth from the American people.
The true Hunter laptop story, the verifiable “Zuckerbucks” aspect and the fact that COVID was used to turn a constitutionally sanctioned election day into “election season” proves clearly the left did all that they could to get rid of Trump.
The only hope for the maniacs pulling Biden’s puppet strings, aptly represented by the Easter Bunny, is a DHS effort to censor opinions by labeling them “misinformation.” Anything that goes against the preferred Democratic narrative will be labeled “disinformation.”
Biden’s former propaganda minister and MSNBC employee Psaki can no longer effectively spin and ignore the many scandals surrounding the Biden family.
I commend Professor Waxman for agreeing with me about the evils of Communism and his coy allusion that worldwide communism, as practiced by China, is being fueled by corrupted, government-controlled capitalism. His attempt at giving credit for false positive economic trends to Biden administration policies is dishonest. The crushing of small, “ma-and-pa” businesses by counterproductive COVID policies, in favor of multinational corporations, clearly skews the data.
When it comes to national sovereignty, Biden seems to be in favor of it for Ukraine, but not the country he took a sacred oath to protect and defend as he picks and chooses which federal immigration laws to ignore at the expense of the safety and health of his own nation.
The pattern of government-sanctioned violence by the left just before every recent election is noted. I hope cooler heads can prevail. Just know this professor and those vocal few who agree with you, that our freedom is not granted by, nor can it be extinguished by a traitorous government of the United States of America.
Bret M. Collyer,
Salida