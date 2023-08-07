Dear Editor:
This spring, driving Rodeo Road to Buena Vista (from our house at the base of Mount Princeton) I noticed red flags just east of our neighbors in Lost Creek. After talking to our neighbors it was discovered that Mount Princeton Geothermal LLC was mapping sites for test wells for a possible 10 megawatt geothermal plant.
Further inquiry found that the Buena Vista mayor, Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker, Sangre de Cristo Electric Association and Ark Valley Energy Future wrote on behalf of MPG to Sens. Bennet and Hickenlooper for funding by the U.S. government for the test wells. This $1 million earmark just got declined by Congress; however, SDCEA on July 31 approved efforts to assist grant funding for MPG.
The problem is the location of this geothermal plant. It is within 5 miles of 1,900 wells, grazing land and wildlife migration. My research has overwhelmingly cited that such a plant should not be located near population centers. This would be the first geothermal plant in Colorado, and it is looking like Buena Vista and our precious valley are being targeted. Our group has been labeled as “misinformed.” However, when you start out with no information from our representatives, it is easy to be misinformed.
We are learning more every day. To be better informed go to PristinePrinceton.blogspot.com. Stay tuned, more connecting of the dots will be disclosed.
Blane Clark,
Buena Vista