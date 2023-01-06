Don’t know what is happening to this town, or should we change the name of it? When we moved here it was a lot different than it is today.
• There have been people attacking Caring & Sharing because of their location, and they have been here for years and have helped a great many people.
• We are being charged for some events that used to be free.
• No local calendar anymore.
• Purchasing homes or renting them has gotten too expensive for a normal working person.
• There was no joy in reading the paper during the holidays because there were no holiday pictures featuring the festivities of the month of October or December. Many more people in town decorated and put up lights so there should have been plenty of material to use in every paper for a month.
Christmas, especially when we should be honoring Jesus and all that he represents. Someone actually stole our Baby Jesus decoration on Christmas Day last year.
• Walmart gets rid of a lot of holiday products before the holiday has arrived. And after-holiday sales are depleting and sad as well.
I sure hope it changes back, or Salida will be known more like “Pottersville” in the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” or “Biff Tennen’s Hill Valley” in “Back to the Future 2.”
What happened to the love and joy of living in our town?
If some of this is politically motivated, then the future looks bleak indeed.