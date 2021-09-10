Dear Editor:
Collegiate Peaks Chapter, Trout Unlimited fully supports the extensive work effort and conclusions of the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the 2021 Wildlife Decision Support Tools for Recreation.
These tools were created during nearly 2½ years of collaborative planning with input from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and Colorado Natural Heritage Program using the best local data and knowledge, input on community priorities based on survey and economic data and leading-edge geospatial modeling from Colorado Forest Restoration Institute.
The tools provide a needed response to agency concerns about the impact of increasing recreation development on wildlife populations. The plan was adopted by the Chaffee County Planning Commission in June. All of these agencies and participating representatives should be commended and thanked for their excellent work.
The plan was developed collaboratively by the Chaffee Recreation Council and provided for the community and a broad spectrum of user groups extensive feedback opportunities and comment period. Some members of Collegiate Peaks Chapter participated in this process that demonstrated clear support for implementation from both county residents and visitors.
The plan supports continued multiuse. It is not restrictive or prescriptive. It proposes no new fees and closes no legal existing access to public lands, nor does it replace or sidestep federal processes like the National Environmental Policy Act. The goal is to ensure that Colorado’s land, water and wildlife thrive while also providing for equitable access to quality outdoor recreation experiences.
Unfortunately, as too often happens these days, special interest groups have developed a misinformation campaign to discredit the plan’s wildlife mapping, strategies and tools. A “peer review” commissioned by Trails Preservation Alliance is nothing more than a report from a “hired gun,” an individual with no connection to Chaffee County, using disruptive and misleading tactics pushed by motorized user groups and development stakeholders who appear to have a desire for more of their special type of recreation at any cost. That is not what the majority of Chaffee County citizens want.
Keith Krebs, youth education coordinator and past chapter president,
Collegiate Peaks Chapter – Trout Unlimited