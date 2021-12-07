Dear Editor:
I am writing to express my gratitude, on behalf of the Salida High School drama team and my assistant coach Cat Schleicher, for “Our Town.” It was not only extremely rewarding to be able to mount a large production and do it live, but also very satisfying to see such a large turnout from our community and all ages, too.
I would like to thank Principal Trujillo for all his support during this production. He was instrumental in making sure the theater students were able to present their “teaser” (25 minutes of the show) in front of the entire student body.
Since the student population exceeds the seating capacity in the auditorium now, he solved this by allowing the drama team to give two teasers.
This allowed students from other schools to attend as well.
I applaud Mr. Trujillo in his act of supporting all his students and the performance.
It’s a crucial stage in their process for the drama team to present in front of their peers.
There is much confidence building that occurs, not to mention having the other students witness their success. I do believe his plan attributed to the large student turnout at the shows over the weekend, and this will then lead to more students seeking theater and music opportunities as a result.
Thank you for realizing it’s critical for our young people to be exposed to the performing arts as often and as early as possible.
We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the individuals and businesses who recently donated to our GoFundMe campaign.
Due to your generous contributions, we hit our goal of $5,000. These donations will get us going on our spring musical production in collaboration with Mr. Wilkins and his music students and allowed the team to go to ThesCon (a Colorado theater conference) in Denver this past week.
We look forward to continuing to learn, push ourselves and bring you one fantastic show in March.
Devon Kasper, drama team coach,
Salida