The deaths of 54 immigrants found in a hot tractor-trailer truck in San Antonio should have been a wake-up call for action for federal immigration (INS) in Washington, D.C. The victims included children, women and men who died from a lack of breathable air.
They paid $5,000-$20,000 to cross the border into Texas.
Mexican cartels who traffic humans make millions, according to Ken Paxon, Texas attorney general.
Paxton also said President Joseph Biden is violating federal law by having an open door border policy and not requiring a visa.
It was my understanding that Vice President Kamala Harris was appointed border czar by Biden, yet neither he nor Harris has been to the 2,000-mile southern border.
Mr. Alejandro Mayorkas, head of Homeland Security, says our border is secure and not to worry as INS is doing a great job. His statement is in direct contrast from those who live and work at the U.S. border.
A few examples: Sheriff Mark Daniels of Cochise County in Arizona, which borders Mexico, said “hundreds of illegals are crossing each week and I do not have the manpower to patrol the border. We have apprehended people from all over the world; many carry drugs and we can’t catch them all with our limited resources.”
Joe Villereal, who is in law enforcement in Rio Grande City, Texas, said, “Many we catch are on the terrorist watch list and have criminal records.”
In regards to the mass amounts of fentanyl smuggled across the border, killing thousands of Americans, Ms. Ashley Moody, attorney general of Florida, said, “President Biden should declare fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction.”
Colorado Legislature increased the penalty for possession of fentanyl to a felony and the Denver Post has had several articles on fentanyl.
I am sorry to say there is no central command post on the federal level to monitor drug smuggling and human trafficking across the border.
However, Biden has instructed the Justice Department to monitor the rights and welfare of those immigrants who cross the border, especially in Texas.
Texas by order of Gov. Greg Abbott is now busing immigrants to Washington, D.C., in a program called “Operation Lone Star.”
This action made Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C., angry, and she asked the federal government to help feed, clothe and otherwise help with the increased flow.
I watch ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CNN, PBS and MSNBC to get a good perspective, especially on Ukraine and immigration.
It is curious to me that only Fox will broadcast live from Eagle Pass or Del Rio.
Wonder why or what the other networks are covering up?
We have ample daily TV footage of Russia invading the border of Ukraine but very limited footage as thousands cross the Rio Grande River in Texas.
Ever wonder why the United States can give Ukraine more than $40 billion to protect it from the Russian border invasion, but no real funds for security at our southern border?