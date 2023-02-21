Peace and kindness taken Feb 21, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dear Editor:To someone who took two stickers off the back of my car:One said “peace,” the other “practice random acts of kindness.” Peace! Kindness! If you need more, leave me a note on my windshield and I’d be glad to get you more. Phil Sasso,Salida Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest e-Edition Mountain Mail To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Top Ads featured SALIDA APARTMENTS IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS Feb 14, 2023 featured 1 The Mountain Mail is Hiring! Updated Feb 3, 2023