Dear Editor:
I am writing to share my frustration and opposition of the proposed Hard Rock Mine expansion in Chaffee County.
The proposed plan is to destroy 50 acres of trees and land to mine an additional 10,000 to 50,0000 tons of gravel each year for the next 38 years.
Aggregate minerals in our valley are already plentiful and in great supply in Buena Vista, Cañon City, Summit County, Fairplay and Colorado Springs.
Expansion will create an undue burden on the surrounding residents. It will increase the number of large trucks using 107 and 108.
These roads are not built to accommodate the current number of trucks, let alone a larger number.
The narrowness of the road makes safety impossible for cyclists, hikers, walkers and residents who also use these roads on a daily basis.
Secondly, to destroy so much beauty and animal habitats for the next 38 years or forever is sad beyond comprehension.
People live in Salida and visit Salida to enjoy the natural beauty of the area, and tourism is an important part of the local commerce.
The most frightening and disturbing prospect, however is that destroying 50 acres of trees will create an even greater floodplain for all of us living below the expanded mine.
I can personally attest to the damage caused by seasonal flooding with the mine at its current size. The amount of debris and rocks that get carried down is frightening.
I hate to think how the risk of damage and potential loss of life might increase should the expansion of the mine be allowed.
Expansion of the Hard Rock Mining Company is not in the best interest of our town. The increase of trucks will impact U.S. 50, Oak Street and First Street.
It will be even more difficult for residents using CR 107 and CR 108 for recreation and getting to and from homes. Our land of 54 years, on CR 107, will be in this flood plain.
The BLM is taking public comments through the BLM ePlanning site at go.usa.gov/xf5TN. Your support in this matter is crucial.
Corinne Schieman
Salida