I was glad to read Rev. James Williams’ response to “Rosary Rally” critics and found it thought-provoking.
I am a 66-year-old heterosexual woman who has never had even a fleeting fantasy about kissing another woman. Likewise, I have always felt completely female despite not being very “girly.” So I can’t relate to what it feels like to be LGBTQ+.
It doesn’t matter. I don’t need to be able to “relate” to know that the emotions/sensations behind LGBTQ+ identities are real. Likewise, it is obvious to me that LGBTQ people are just people, not hurting anybody. Well, maybe there are some who are jerks or worse, but that is true across the sexual spectrum.
When I was in seventh grade, I asked my mother what a “queer” was. I had heard the term used at school in derogatory contexts. To her credit, my mom gave a factual nonjudgmental response. And I remember thinking, “That’s it?”
I had expected to hear something terrible. Instead, my reaction was, “Why should that matter?” Nothing has changed in my thinking since then.
By now I have known a number of gay people and at least one trans person. When “Harper” was born, her mom was thrilled to have a girl. But as soon as s/he could, Harper rejected girly clothes and as soon as s/he could speak, s/he asked to be called “Buster.” At 4 years old, Harper said at the family dinner table, with downcast eyes, “Well, I know Mom really wanted a girl, so I guess I’ll be a girl.” It didn’t take.
Eventually Harper worked up the courage to come out as a trans boy. I am so glad his parents were supportive and that Harper had better resources to learn about his sexuality than I did when I was trying to figure the “sex stuff” out.
The last thing I will say is that Rev. Williams’ statement that the Rosary Rally “was not to show hatred toward any members of our community” doesn’t ring true. The word “perversion,” as in the intent to “bring awareness to the perversion that is being pushed into our nation’s children,” is hateful language.
We all pray in our own fashion, and I pray that Rev. Williams and others who hold such mean and harmful attitudes will change their thinking. The world will be a better place if that happens.