I was heartened to read that the Buena Vista Haven for Hope fundraising gala raised $13,000 in support of its operations. Services like Haven for Hope provide invaluable assistance to victims of trafficking and far increase the chances that these (primarily) women can move on from their experiences to live happy, productive lives.
I do, however, want to correct The Mountain Mail on the use of the outdated phrase “child pornography” in its reporting. Most contemporary practitioners agree that CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) far better describes the reality of this crime, because the term “child pornography” fails to adequately describe the true nature of the material and undermines the seriousness of the abuse from the child’s perspective.
“Child pornography” indicates legitimacy and compliance/consent on the part of the victim (and by extension, legality on the part of the abuser) and fails to accurately reflect what is actually depicted – the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. When children are involved, it’s not “porn” – it’s a crime, and it is important that our language accurately reflects the true nature of this horrific material.