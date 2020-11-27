Dear Editor:
A message to Chaffee County:
How can we ever thank you for the incredible services you have provided this year. The pandemic has stretched us all in more ways than one.
Like you, Chaffee County Public Health has navigated many complex scenarios since the spring. We have learned some hard lessons along the way.
While learning new lessons, we are reminded of something we have always known to be true: Any time one single individual goes to work with any type of illness, the backlash of this could be detrimental to other co-workers and to customers/clients/patients.
As we experience exponential spread of COVID-19 in our community, state and nation, we all need to do our part to avoid another stay-at-home order.
It is critical that no worker goes to work, no customer goes to a business, no participant goes to an activity if experiencing any COVID-19 symptom. Given our declared state of emergency, there should be no exceptions.
Unfortunately, CCPH is identifying trends in which spread of the virus could have been prevented if a symptomatic individual did not go to work or an activity.
Every single new positive case inches us toward a stay-at-home order. We all must do our part to protect our county.
Please, stand with us and make the commitment to not contribute to the spread of COVID-19. Please follow the five commitments of containment. Take the Chaffee’s Got HEART pledge today.
Again, we are in awe of all that you have done in 2020 and all that you have done for many years prior. May the days to come be healthier and stronger.
April Obholz Bergeler
CCPH COVID-19 Team
Salida