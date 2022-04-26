Dear Editor:
To: Members of the Salida City Council, Mayor Dan Shore and City Administrator Drew Nelson
RE: FIBArk Parade
As FIBArk commodore in 1997, FIBArk president in 2012 and now the FIBArk “historian,” I would like to support the running of the FIBArk Parade, a tradition which has been going on since FIBArk’s inception in 1949.
“The excitement of the first Salida-Royal Gorge Boat Race in 1949 was contagious; the five governors from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Mississippi and Colorado were each invited to attend, and local businesses, organizations, civic leaders and groups of individuals rallied to be a part of an elaborate downtown parade. The procession of floats, equestrians, automobiles, bicyclists, pedestrians and pets was spectacular and thousands of spectators lined the main street to watch and cheer in delight. Prize money of $60, $40, and $20 was awarded to the top three floats.” Quote from the Colorado Local Legacies Project, selected by Sen. Wayne Allard (R-Colo.) for The Library of Congress Bicentennial 2000.
Every year, a Boat Race/FIBArk Parade has adorned the weekend festiva,l and parade themes have spoken to the FIBArk legend and its connection to Salida, such as:
“Boating Capital of the World” (1949), “Heart of International Sports” (1965), “FIBArk Moving into the Future on the Arkansas River” (1990), “Boating in the Banana Belt” (1993), “Wave of the Future” (1999), “Live the Legacy” (2000), “The Oldest and Boldest” (2002), “FIBArk, 60 Years Young” (2008), and one of my favorites, ”A History Runs Though It” (2010). The FIBArk Parade is part of our heritage.
John and I have lived in Salida for over 30 years. Our first Salida date was in 1983 during that year’s FIBArk festival. After marrying and finishing a teaching assignment in Malawi, Africa, we settled in Salida in 1988, where my parents had built a vacation home and where I had spent a great deal of time growing up.
John and I became involved with FIBArk right away, swept into the unique energy of the river, its events and the celebration of spring in Salida. The festival drew us in, and we have been involved with it ever since.
We are writing to support the parade’s traditional route down F Street through downtown Salida. Hopefully, barricades to the walking mall could be removed for a few precious hours on the Saturday morning of FIBArk.
Next year, 2023, will be FIBArk’s 75th year. Let’s please keep the tradition going. Let’s not lose our heritage and the small-town feeling that goes along with it.
Thank you for your consideration.
Donna and John Rhoads,
Salida