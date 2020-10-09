Dear Editor:
It’s October and time to look forward to the set up of Holiday Park.
This year the “Sisterhood” is announcing that Salida Sunrise Rotary will be taking over Holiday Park.
We are so proud that such a fine community organization has stepped up to continue one of Salida’s best traditions. They have great volunteers and ideas.
This year should remain the same as far as adopting the trees and the funds going forward for high school scholarships.
Times and dates for adopting the trees will be announced soon although adoptions should follow the same timeline as in the past.
The difference this year, because of COVID-19, is making sure public health rules are followed when decorating and viewing in the park.
We ask that you wear a mask and maintain 6 feet distance from others in the park from people who are not part of your group.
The “Sisterhood” considered it a privilege to participate, derived much pleasure from the act and sincerely thank everyone who helped make it happen.
We are grateful to those individuals, entities and businesses, who made the display possible by adopting a tree.
A special thank you to Collegiate Peaks Electric, Altamont Landscaping and The Mountain Mail.
Our partnership over the years has been wonderful and working with you on this community project has been great.
To those who adopted and decorated trees, your memory trees touched many hearts, your business trees demonstrated strong support for the project and the nonprofit organization trees reminded us what a uniquely caring and supportive community we enjoy.
Moving forward the contact person for Holiday Park is Janet Franz, 719-239-0204.
In this year of transition you may also reach out to Vickie Sue Vigil 719-221-3660.
Once again thank you, it has been our pleasure.
The Holiday Park Sisterhood: Leah Underwood, Wanda Butera, Pam Wedige Theresa Casey, Susan Matthews, Dan Sack and Vickie Sue Vigil