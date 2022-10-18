I would like to thank the following sponsors, donors and people who helped make the Tom Marcello Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser a great success. Because of the generosity of our community, we were able to raise $3,000 for the scholarship fund. Thank you does not cover how to express how blessed I feel to live in such an amazing community.
Thank you to The 146 Taphouse for hosting the event, Amicas Pizza, John Zeising & Trisha Evans, Murdoch’s, Sally Mather, Las Camelinas, Kathy Domjanich, Mountain Phoenix Coffee Shop, High Country Bank, Brown Dog Coffee, Harold & Judy Starbuck, BV Roastery, DeeAnn Troutman, Elevation Beer Co., Tom & Joan Marcello (SC), Soulcraft Brewing, Robbie Boland (NV), Winsupply, Dan Distel, Ace Hardware, Renee Morris, Colorado Outpost, Moonlight Pizza, Buena Vista Bike Co., Robin’s Restaurant, Krivanek Jewelers and Salida Mountain Sports.