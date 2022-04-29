Dear Editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the following businesses for their donations to the Salida School District Staff Appreciation 2022 Recognition.
The recognition for the staff was held during the month of April. The committee tries to recognize all staff of the Salida School District – administration, maintenance, cooks, bus drivers, teachers, paraprofessionals and secretaries – by giving them a thank you for all of their hard work.
This year, a luncheon was provided for each building and department. This helped put a smile on everyone’s face.
The district employees are a hardworking, dedicated group of people who support and teach our young community. These past two years have had extra-long hours and crafty scheduling on everyone’s part to provide steady education to our children. Everyone has pitched in and persevered to get the job done and to make sure that the students of our district were able to have a smooth learning year.
So, thank you again to all the staff of the Salida School District for your hard work and dedication.
I would also like to say thank you to our wonderful, heartfelt community that we live in. The generosity of our area is endless with the donation prizes I received for the staff. Each year I try to get some gift cards or certificates and draw a staff member’s name to win. The list below is all the wonderful business that contributed to this.
Ace Hardware, Arkansas Fly Fishing, American Adventure Expedition, Brady’s West, Brown Dog Café, Dawn Café, The Faricy Boys, Legends Kitchen and Bath, Little Red Hen Bakery, King Chiropractic, Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply, McFarland Oil Co., The Mixing Bowl, McDonald’s, Poncha Market, Poncha Pub, Mountain Phoenix Coffee, Quincy’s Restaurant, Safeway, Scanga Meat Co., Salida Auto & Diesel, Split Happens, Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, Cellar Wine and Spirits, Vital Living, VN Nails, Wild Horse Salon, Western Archery and Walmart.
Thank you so much for your wonderful donations
I would also like to thank the principal of Crest/Horizons for taking the time to come help.
Thank you so much, Kristie Servis, for your help also.
As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them.
Thank you for all your hard work and dedication to Salida School District R-32-J.
Evalyn Parks,
Appreciation Committee,
Salida School District R-32-J